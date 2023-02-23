Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $56,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 343,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

