Donald Mcclymont Sells 100,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 1,842,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

