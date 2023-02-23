Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.