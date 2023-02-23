Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

PLOW stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.