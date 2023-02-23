DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

