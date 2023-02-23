DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

