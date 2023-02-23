Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

