Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.42 ($37.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a 52 week high of €36.50 ($38.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.23 and a 200 day moving average of €28.91.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

