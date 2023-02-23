Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $35.08. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 1,319,632 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.