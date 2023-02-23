Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $35.08. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 1,319,632 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 14.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.79 and a beta of 2.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
