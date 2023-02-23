Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

