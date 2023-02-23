East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,229 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

EWBC stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

