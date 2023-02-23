Eaton Vance Management Buys 20,977 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Stryker worth $185,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $262.10. The stock had a trading volume of 323,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,884. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

