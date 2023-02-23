Eaton Vance Management Has $236.75 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of S&P Global worth $236,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.46. 270,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,904. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

