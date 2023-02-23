Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $331,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.24. 2,142,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,203. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The company has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

