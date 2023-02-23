Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $213,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $836.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,995. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

