Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $633,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $494.83. The company had a trading volume of 355,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.97 and its 200-day moving average is $499.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.