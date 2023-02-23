Eaton Vance Management Sells 29,756 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,756 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.56. 826,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.83 and a 200 day moving average of $343.83. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

