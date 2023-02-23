Eaton Vance Management Sells 487,555 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $311,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,969,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $252,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,258,334. The stock has a market cap of $238.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

