eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,810. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

