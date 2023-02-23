eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.37.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 7,013,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

