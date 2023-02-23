EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) CEO Aaron Speach Acquires 18,611 Shares

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Speach purchased 18,611 shares of EBET stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,049.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 743,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,549.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EBET Trading Down 6.6 %

EBET traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 144,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,667. EBET, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EBET by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EBET in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

