Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Ebix Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Ebix has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

