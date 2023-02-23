Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 1,528,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

