Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.58 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after buying an additional 533,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 520,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $97.35. 188,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.