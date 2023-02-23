Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.13

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.13 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 168.80 ($2.03). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.04), with a volume of 969,405 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £649.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.40.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £14,899.96 ($17,943.11). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

