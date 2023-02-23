Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EDIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 156,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,154. The company has a market cap of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

