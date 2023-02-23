EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF opened at $21.56 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

