Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.1 %

ELAN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 1,276,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,309,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

