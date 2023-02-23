Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.83 EPS.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.1 %
ELAN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 1,276,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.