Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

