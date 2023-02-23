Elastos (ELA) Tops One Day Volume of $810,646.92

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Elastos has a market cap of $29.76 million and $810,646.92 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00006094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

