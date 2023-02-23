Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 2,470,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,270. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

