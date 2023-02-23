Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

