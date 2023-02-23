Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 7,053.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Embraer worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Embraer by 268.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

ERJ stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

