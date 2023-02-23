Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and approximately $1.81 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $186.26 or 0.00769956 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 185.56651651 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,871,127.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

