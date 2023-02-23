Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $164,444.44

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $13.33 million and $164,444.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00084000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00056031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,013,347 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.