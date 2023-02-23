Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 89,620 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream accounts for about 1.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $80,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 26,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

