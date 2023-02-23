Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 1.34% of Archrock worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Archrock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Archrock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Archrock by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Archrock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 520,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

