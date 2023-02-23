Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,792 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.7% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Kinder Morgan worth $115,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

KMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 1,814,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

