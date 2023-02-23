Energy Income Partners LLC Has $36.90 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC remained flat at $41.84 during trading on Thursday. 699,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,741. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.