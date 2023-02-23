Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 799 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $146.55. The stock had a trading volume of 123,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,390. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

