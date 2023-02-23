Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 794,686 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 794,686 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of DCP Midstream worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 140.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,701. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

