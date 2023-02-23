EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnPro Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $257,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.