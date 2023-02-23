Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $20,532.96 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $20,532.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,089.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.