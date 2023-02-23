Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells $20,532.96 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $20,532.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,089.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

