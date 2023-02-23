Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Entergy worth $49,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

