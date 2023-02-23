Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

