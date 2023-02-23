Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

