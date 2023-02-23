Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

