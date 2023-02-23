Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWB. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

