Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

