Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitable Stock Down 0.1 %

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

See Also

