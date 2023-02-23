Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,439,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 148,221 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

